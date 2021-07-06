Dave Stewart skipping Dodgers' World Series reunion over Trevor Bauer handling

It’s unclear when Trevor Bauer will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers again, if ever, but former MLB pitcher Dave Stewart was unhappy with how the team handled the controversy.

Bauer was accused of sexual assault in an ex parte restraining order last week. The Athletic was first to report the graphic allegations. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner denied the claims.

A hearing for Bauer’s representative to dispute the claims is set for later this month.

MLB placed Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave on Friday, with manager Dave Roberts saying it was out of his hands.

On Monday, Stewart said he was skipping the 1981 World Series reunion over the controversy.

"The organization isn’t what it was when we came through," Stewart told USA Today. "The Dodgers organization that I grew up in under the O’Malley family (previous owners) would never stand for that. The Dodgers should have stepped up in that situation, and they didn’t. You’ve got to have character standards.

"I told them, 'I can’t show up for that.’"

Stewart said he told the Dodgers he wouldn’t be showing up over the Bauer allegations and he received an email, saying, "The team and the Players Associations support the player until he’s guilty."

Stewart said he wrote back: "HE BROKE THE UNWRITTEN RULE ON HOW YOU SHOULD TREAT WOMEN!"

Stewart was a three-time World Series champion, one-time All-Star and a World Series MVP.

Bauer has not been charged with a crime but it’s unclear how long he will be out.

Roberts expressed doubts Monday that Bauer would return after his seven-day leave was over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.