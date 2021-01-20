Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey sideline confrontation ahead Packers-Rams game caught on mics

Things got testy between Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams and Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey before Saturday’s divisional round matchup and the whole interaction was caught on mics.

The two stars were separated by an official during warmups after they were seen arguing on the sideline. Adams said after the game that it was nothing more than some friendly trash-talking.

"It wasn’t in a disrespectful way or nothing like that," he said. "I just said ‘look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered so I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere, and let’s give the people what they came here for.’"

But NFL films released the mic'd up version Tuesday and things seem a little more heated than Adams explained.

"Don’t run," Ramsey said. "Just don’t run. Make sure you go wherever I go … I’m gonna make him wish he never said nothing."

Adams had nine catches for 66 yards in the 32-18 victory but most of it was against the rest of the Rams secondary.

He did, however, have Ramsey beat in Green Bay’s first touchdown of the game.

"If he goes in motion like that, I can’t get on him, though," Ramsey said in frustration after the play.

Adams and the Packers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.