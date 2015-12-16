Darlington Raceway will celebrate NASCAR's 1975-84 era at next year's Southern 500

Darlington Raceway will celebrate the NASCAR era of 1975-84 when the Southern 500 is run next Labor Day weekend.

The track "Too Tough To Tame" was honored with the National Motorsports Press Association's 2015 Myers Brothers Award for last September's throwback race, which focused on 1970-74.

There were 32 Sprint Cup teams who competed with throwback paint schemes. The race was won by Carl Edwards.

Darlington president Chip Wile said the response from the industry to last year's throwback weekend was tremendous. He said this year will be another "fun and unique" way to honor NASCAR's history at sport's oldest superspeedway.

The Southern 500 will be run on Sunday, Sept. 4.