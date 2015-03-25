Danks throws gem as White Sox blank Royals

John Danks spun eight shutout innings in the Chicago White Sox's 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals that opened a three-game set.

Danks (3-10) surrendered seven hits and a walk in the masterpiece for the White Sox, who have won four in a row and 10 of 15 since dropping 10 consecutive games.

"I was able to throw the ball over the plate and thankfully we scored enough," Danks said.

Avisail Garcia tallied three hits for Chicago, Gordon Beckham smacked a solo homer and Addison Reed notched his 32nd save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

Ervin Santana (8-7) allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks over six frames for Kansas City, which has dropped three straight and six of its last eight tilts.

"Pitching was good enough for us to win tonight, defense was good enough for us to win tonight, but offensively, it wasn't," Kansas City manager Ned Yost said.

Chicago plated a run in each of its first two innings for the contest's only runs.

Beckham cracked his solo shot to left with one away in the opening frame. Paul Konerko led off the second with a double and Garcia followed with a single before a passed ball allowed Konerko to score and make it 2-0.

Kansas City, which is 8-for-66 with runners in scoring position in its last eight games, never seriously threatened against Danks. The Royals only advanced a runner past first twice against the southpaw.

Danks struck out Alcides Escobar in the second with two outs and runners on first and second and induced an inning-ending groundout off the bat of Emilio Bonifacio in the fourth with a Royal at second.

The Royals had the tying runner at the plate three times in the ninth, but Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez both popped out and Justin Maxwell struck out to end the contest.

Game Notes

The White Sox were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position ... Beckham's homer was just his fourth of the season ... Eric Hosmer had two hits for Kansas City.