Daniil Medvedev explains US Open celebration: 'Only legends will understand'

Daniil Medvedev collapsed onto the court at the U.S. Open on Sunday after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win his first career major title.

It appeared Medvedev was just exhausted after trying to wrap up the win in the last set and dealing with a crowd that was clearly behind Djokovic. Medvedev explained what his celebration was all about.

"Only legends will understand, but my celebration was L2 + Left," he said, via ESPN.

Medvedev was referencing the celebration from the FIFA video game that allows the goal scorer to flop on the ground like a dead fish.

"I like to play FIFA. I like to play PlayStation. It's called the 'dead fish' celebration. If you know your opponent when you play FIFA, many times you're going to do this. You're going to score a goal, you're up 5-0, you do this one," he added.

Medvedev said he gauged interest with his team before performing the celebration and they told him it would be "legendary." He added he wanted to give a shoutout to his friends he plays FIFA with.

Medvedev defeated Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The Russian tennis star, 25, had put together solid performances in other major tournaments this year. He finished as the runner-up in the Australian Open and made it to the quarterfinals in the French Open and the fourth round of Wimbledon.

He came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, Botic van de Zandschulp, Daniel Evans, Pablo Andujar Alba, Dominik Koepfer and Richard Gasquet before he played Djokovic.