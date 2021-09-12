Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic to pick up US Open title

Daniil Medvedev upset Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday and won the first major of his career.

Medvedev defeated Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The Russian tennis star, 25, had put together solid performances in the past major tournaments this year. He finished as the runner-up in the Australian Open and made it to the quarterfinals in the French Open and the fourth round of Wimbledon.

He came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, Botic van de Zandschulp, Daniel Evans, Pablo Andujar Alba, Dominik Koepfer and Richard Gasquet before he played Djokovic.

While trying to close out Djokovic, Medvedev appeared to be rattled by the crowd who was clearly rooting for Djokovic. The crowd cheered as Djokovic tried to get back into the match in the final set. A couple of double faults appeared to throw Medvedev off.

He was able to regain composure and survive two long rallies during the final game of the third set.

He picked up a victory at the 2021 National Bank Open in Canada, which was a warmup to the U.S. Open.

Djokovic was searching for the calendar Grand Slam having already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon earlier in the year. He also missed out on the Golden Slam after losing out on a chance for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last month.

He had beaten Medvedev in straight sets to win the Australian Open final.