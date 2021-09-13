Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis
Published

Daniil Medvedev reveals the key to beating Novak Djokovic, winning US Open

Daniil Medvedev spoke to Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on 'America's Newsroom' Monday about his win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
US Open winner Daniil Medvedev talks upset win over Novak Djokovic Video

US Open winner Daniil Medvedev talks upset win over Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev reacts to his first Grand Slam victory on 'America's Newsroom.'

Daniil Medvedev pulled off a shocking upset of Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open on Sunday and won the first major title of his career.

Medvedev appeared on Fox News Channel’s "America’s Newsroom" with co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Monday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hemmer asked whether Medvedev played his best tennis or was Djokovic mentally and physically exhausted knowing what he went through over the last year trying to achieve the calendar Grand Slam – attempting to win all four major titles.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"I think it’s all together because the thing about Novak is that we know pressure it makes him even stronger. So I knew I had to be 300% mentally, physically," the Russian tennis star told Hemmer.

"I needed to try to make him play every ball. I need to try just my best to put this pressure on him without making him stronger. And I think that’s what I managed to do because he definitely didn’t play the best match of his life. We know he’s capable to play better. There were a few moments in the match where the match could turn around. We never know what could happen. I’m happy I stayed calm and strong and managed to pull this one off."

DANIIL MEDVEDEV EXPLAINS US OPEN CELEBRATION: 'ONLY LEGENDS WILL UNDERSTAND'

Medvedev pulled off a bit of a revenge win as the tennis season started with Djokovic beating Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

On Sunday, Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The 25-year-old put together solid performances in the past major tournaments this year. He finished as the runner-up in the Australian Open and made it to the quarterfinals in the French Open and the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, Botic van de Zandschulp, Daniel Evans, Pablo Andujar Alba, Dominik Koepfer and Richard Gasquet before he played Djokovic.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com