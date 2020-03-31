Daniel Cormier says UFC 'needs to save' Jon Jones after latest arrest

UFC fighter Daniel Cormier believes that longtime rival Jon Jones should not be let off the hook after his latest arrest.

Last Thursday, Jones was arrested for alleged aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm in Albuquerque, N.M., and Cormier believes the UFC needs to step in and try to get him better.

METS' PETE ALONSO DEFENDS NOAH SYNDERGAARD UNDERGOING ELBOW SURGERY AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cormier recalled that his phone was blowing up with texts from friends early that morning with messages that sounded like they were celebrating, but Cormier said that “he didn’t celebrate because you shouldn’t dance on someone’s grave in their darkest moments.”

"I think the UFC needs to save him," Cormier said on ESPN’s “DC & Helwani” podcast on Monday. "Keep him, but then really try to help him try to get better."

YANKEES PLAYERS PRAISE NURSES CAUGHT IN TRENCHES OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

With the world on a brief hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cormier says that “dead time is your worst enemy” when it comes to a person who has issues related to drugs and alcohol. He added that he hopes the New Mexico judge who sees Jones’ case will “really put their foot down and demand that he sees the error of his ways."

"All those vices start to pull at you,” Cormier said. “Whenever you're just sitting home with nothing to do, especially if you're not a person that does that a lot."

Cormier added that he feels for Jones' family as these incidents continue to pile up and become more serious. Despite their differences, Cormier says that he’s sad for a larger community that they both share in common.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I hate seeing a young, black athlete in that situation even more than my disdain for him," Cormier said. "I don't like seeing that because it's almost what people expect. And I don't want that to be the way it is or these young athletes.”