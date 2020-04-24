D'Andre Swift's dad steals the show after Lions select running back in NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may have found their running back of the future with D’Andre Swift, but fans had to be begging the team to take a second look at his father.

ESPN’s broadcast of the NFL Draft showcased Swift’s father, Darren, working out in the gym -- and he looked like he could block for his son if the Lions needed any offensive line help.

Swift’s father owns a gym in Philadelphia and the broadcast showed clips of him and his intense workout. Fans pondered whether Darren Swift was eligible for the draft.

D’Andre Swift will now get to compete for the Lions’ starting running back job.

He was born in Philadelphia where he attended Saint Joseph’s Preparatory, where he would leave to go on and make the SEC All-Freshman team and be named Georgia's Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2017 with 618 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

D’Andre Swift played in all 14 games in 2019, totaling 1,216 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. The Bulldogs narrowly missed going to the national championship game and had to settle for the Sugar Bowl where they beat Baylor.

Despite battling a shoulder injury toward the end of the season, D’Andre Swift had a solid junior year that earned him first-team All-SEC honors.