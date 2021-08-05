Dana White won’t force UFC fighters to vaccinate: ‘Never gonna happen’

UFC fighters will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Not now, not ever. At least according to Dana White. And The UFC president left no room for interpretation:

"Never Gonna Happen."

"I would never tell another human being what to do with their body. If you want to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. That’s your choice. You’re never gonna hear me say I’m gonna force people to get vaccinated. Never gonna happen," said White via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN.

White’s comments come at a time when the NFL is pressuring players to vaccinate, and various businesses across the country are requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter their buildings. But White won’t be submitting to any outside pressure:

"I think a lot of people are doing that. They’re telling you in New York you can’t go into a restaurant or a gym unless you’re vaccinated and can prove it and things like that. Some people are getting fired if they don’t get vaccinated. Yeah, that’s not gonna happen here," said White. "You wanna get vaccinated? Get vaccinated. If you don’t, that’s your decision, your body."

