Dana White reveals location of UFC Fight Island: report

UFC president Dana White is still committed to the idea of Fight Island -- despite the sport’s return to Florida last month -- and finally revealing the mysterious location on Tuesday.

White told ESPN that UFC will host four events next month on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi -- a more ideal location for international athletes who aren’t able to come to the U.S. because of travel restrictions.

SAINTS’ JAMEIS WINSTON NOT WORRIED ABOUT BACKUP JOB IN NEW ORLEANS: ‘I’M ONE OF THE BEST QUARTERBACKS TO PLAY’

"We're literally just going to Yas Island right now to pull off these fights, because the hardest thing to do right now is to get people into the country from other parts of the world," he said.

According to the report, Fight Island will have an arena, hotel, training facilities, dining establishments and a 10-square-mile area designated for the athletes, coaches and UFC staff.

WARRIORS’ GM BOB MYERS SLAMMED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER CALLING SPORTS ‘COLOR BLIND’

UFC 251 will take place in Yas Island on July 11, followed by three more events on July 15,18 and 25.

UFC 249, the first major sporting event to take place since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country back in March, was held in Florida last month and created a path for several other events in Florida and Nevada.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are a true global business,” White continued Tuesday. “We're the only ones that are pulling off live sports right now. And if I continue to do fights in the United States, I'm gonna burn out all my American talent. So now we've got Yas Island ready to go; it's set up."