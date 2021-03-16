Expand / Collapse search
Dana White announces UFC 261 in Jacksonville with ‘full house’

The event will be held in the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Area

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
UFC President Dana White took to Twitter late Monday to announced his plans for an April mixed martial arts championship bout in Jacksonville, Fla.

"I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you, we are back," he said in a video. He said the UFC261 will take place on April 24 in front of a "full house of fans."

DANA WHITE WILLING TO BET $1M AGAINST YOUTUBE STAR IN UPCOMING FIGHT

White’s post online attracted supporter and detractors who see his announcement as reckless. Florida has been fully reopened since September.

MMA Weekly reported that the event will be held in the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Area and feature a rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal among others and two other title fights.

