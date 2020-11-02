Dan Mullen fined $25G over Florida-Mizzou brawl

Gators head coach Dan Mullen was fined $25,000 on Monday for his role in the massive Florida-Mizzou brawl over the weekend, the SEC announced.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced further discipline on Monday for the bench-clearing melee that began when Missouri's Trajan Jeffcoat delivered a hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask that Mullen believed was late.

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night,” Sankey said. “Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game.”

Mullen was accused of instigating the fight when he stormed the field and began shouting at officials and Missouri players.

"Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic,” Sankey continued.

Three players were ejected at the time and Mullen headed back to the tunnel with the team but quickly turned back around to fire the crowd up.

“I respect the decision from the conference office," the coach said in a statement. "As the head coach, it is my responsibility to defuse these types of situations, and I didn’t live up to that standard.”

In addition to the fine, Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwaun Powell will be suspended for the first half of the game against the Bulldogs next week.

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey were also given half-game suspensions. Tre Williams, who was ejected during the game, will not face further punishment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.