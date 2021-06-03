Dan Marino doesn't want Bill Belichick to break Don Shula's record

Don Shula is the all-time wins leader in NFL history with 328 victories over his Hall of Fame career. The only active coach in striking distance of breaking that record is New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who sits 48 wins behind him.

If Belichick continues to coach for at least another five seasons, there’s a chance that he may surpass Shula, but one Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t want to see that happen.

Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino said in a recent interview with ESPN that he hopes Shula remains the all-time winningest head coach in league history.

"I hope he don’t get it," Marino told ESPN . "That’s my answer. I’m a Dolphin for life, man. Coach Shula for life. I don’t want [Belichick] to get it."

Marino played 17 seasons in Miami, 13 of which were under coach Shula. Marino was drafted by the Dolphins in 1983 where he helped the team to 10 playoff seasons.

Under Shula, Marino was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, and five-time NFL passing yards leader.

Marino, who won the NFL MVP in 1984, was also recognized as a part of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005, which was his first year of eligibility.