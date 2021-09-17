Dan Hooker takes visa strife public with UFC 266 around the corner

Dan Hooker is set to fight Nasrat Haqparast in a lightweight bout at UFC 266 at the end of the month in Las Vegas, but questions remain over whether the fight will take place at all.

Hooker, a New Zealand native, went public in his strife to get a visa so he can travel to the United States for the fight. Time is of the essence as the card begins on Sept. 25.

Part of the issue hampering Hooker’s travel plans is New Zealand’s strict health protocols as it deals with another coronavirus outbreak. Auckland is a "Alert Level 4" meaning the virus has not been contained and there are widespread outbreaks of the illness in the country.

According to New Zealand’s guidelines, residents are encouraged to stay in their bubble; no travel is allowed unless its for necessities or safe recreational activities; and no gatherings are allowed. The government has also advised New Zealanders not to travel overseas.

The U.S. Embassy in New Zealand advised Hooker to contact it and listed a website.

"Hey team, I have called this number every day for the last two weeks," Hooker tweeted. "Just tried again after your suggestion and they told me to send an email which I have also already done."

Hooker last fought against Michael Chandler in January 2021 – it was his first fight since June 2020. He faced a six-week quarantine at the time when he returned to New Zealand. He hasn’t appeared on a UFC card since the beginning of the year.