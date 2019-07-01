Damian Lillard agrees to four-year contract extension with Portland Trail Blazers: reports

In the thick of all the NBA free agency movement that's occurred since the period opened Sunday, one deal may have gotten lost in the shuffle and involved a franchise wrapping up its star player.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard agreed to a four-year, $196 million extension that will go into effect starting with the 2021-22 season, according to multiple reports.

NEW YORK KNICKS FEEL THE HEAT AFTER LOSING OUT ON MARQUEE FREE AGENTS

The deal is not yet official because the NBA has a moratorium period preventing new contracts from being signed until noon Saturday.

The Trail Blazers selected Lillard with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The former Weber State point guard quickly emerged onto the scene as one of the league’s top players at his position and one of the more exciting players.

The 2018-19 season really put Lillard into the spotlight as he helped lead the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference Finals, which included an incredible game-winning shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lillard averaged 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. He made his fourth All-Star team and was named to an All-NBA team for the fourth time in his career.

KEVIN DURANT TO SIGN WITH BROOKLYN NETS, KYRIE IRVING REPORTEDLY WILL JOIN HIM

The 28-year-old guard has quickly become one of the league’s most recognizable faces and the reported contract now gives Portland a centerpiece to build around for the future.