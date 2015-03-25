Damante Horton's 2 INTs lead Washington State past No. 25 USC 10-7 in defense-dominated game

Andrew Furney kicked a 41-yard field goal with 3:03 to play, and Washington State beat No. 25 Southern California 10-7 Saturday night for its first victory at the Coliseum in 13 years.

Damante Horton returned an interception 70 yards for a tying score in the final seconds of the first half for Washington State (1-1, 1-0 Pac-12), and he made the clinching interception with 2:18 to play in the Cougars' first win over the Trojans anywhere since 2002.

Dom Williams took Connor Halliday's third-and-long screen pass 49 yards to the USC 30 with 5½ minutes left to set up Furney's tiebreaking kick.

Horton then picked off Max Wittek's pass to finish off USC (1-1, 0-1), which received loud boos throughout its Pac-12 opener.