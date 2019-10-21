Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin loses home in tornado, says it's an 'extremely sad sight to see'

A powerful tornado that ripped through the Dallas area late Sunday damaged numerous businesses and homes, including a mansion owned by Dallas Stars' center Tyler Seguin.

The twister touched down around 9 p.m. near Love Field Airport in North Dallas and moved northeast through the city, knocking out power for thousands. The tornado's path took it through the Walnut Lane area before it continued through sections of Garland, Richardson, Rockwall and Sachse.

Among those affected by the storm was Seguin, the Stars' center.

TORNADO RIPS THROUGH DALLAS, LEAVING SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE AND THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER

Seguin tweeted he was safe but shared before-and-after pics of his severely damaged home, which he had recently listed for sale. Seguin said he had already moved to another home by the time the tornado hit.

"I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see," he wrote. "Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado."

Images from the scene showed the home near the Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas with a section of the roof ripped apart and trees strewn throughout the property.

Windows on the home were also broken, and a font overhang was ripped off. The Stars were on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday but were back in Dallas to face the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

10 DEADLIEST US TORNADOES ON RECORD

The city of Dallas said in a news release no fatalities or serious injuries had been reported, but warned of gas leaks north of the Walnut Hill area. The city planned to open a shelter by 2 a.m.

The storm also wreaked havoc at the Dallas-Fire Rescue station on the north side of the city, with the building having sustained "significant damage."

As cleanup began Monday, 35 traffic signals were reported out and numerous schools were closed, according to FOX4.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas Fire-Rescue Spokesman Jason Evans said search teams conducted primary assessments on accessible structures for six hours overnight, but those efforts were "hampered by limited access and lack of proper lighting."

The second set of teams will resume search efforts in daylight, according to Evans, who told the Associated Press that crews have responded to "everything from power lines down, to fallen trees to people being injured inside of their homes by broken glass."

Damage within Dallas is limited to an area bordered by Royal Lane to the north and Northwest Highway to the south, as well as Harry Hines Boulevard to the west and Interstate 75 to the east — essentially, northwest Dallas, according to Evans. Electric utility Oncor said that more than 150,000 customers are without power in East Texas due to the severe storms in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.