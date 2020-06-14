Mavericks owner Mark Cuban donates $100G to coronavirus relief fund for black journalists

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced late last week he’s donating $100,000 to the National Association of Black Journalists’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Cuban made the generous donation to honor two former NBA sportswriters who died in May, CNBC reported.

The fund was created by the National Association of Black Journalists [NABJ] to help both sports and non-sports journalists whose jobs have been affected by layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuban told CNBC the donation was to honor former sportswriters Roger B. Brown and Martin McNeal, “two legends in the business that I had the pleasure of working with via the Mavs.”

“I asked [lMavericks.com writer] Dwain Price what he thought of the idea, which he was very, very supportive of, so I went ahead with it,” Cuban told CNBC in an email.

“On behalf of the NABJ Sports Task Force, we are honored that Mark Cuban has stepped up in such a meaningful, impactful way at a time when so many are in need,” A. Sherrod Blakely, the chair of the NABJ Sports Task Force, said in a statement.

Dorothy Tucker, the NABJ president, praised Cuban’s support to ensure more black journalists had the “financial support needed to navigate through this critical time.”

“To know we will have more resources to provide to our members via our relief efforts is encouraging,” Tucker continued in a statement. “The journalism profession has played a pivotal role in helping to save lives by reporting crucial information. Mr. Cuban’s donation will help so many of our members sacrifice their time and talents to ensure that the public is well-informed about COVID-19.”