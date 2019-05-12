Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis bloodied after reported fight with fans in Latvia

Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis was left with a bloody face after brawling with fans in his Latvian hometown, TMZ reported Sunday.

According to the website, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis was confronted in Liepaja by "a handful of Russians" who were "supposedly upset with the fact that he'd switched teams." Video circulating on social media appeared to show Porzingis bleeding from a cut above his eye. In the video, Porzingis shoved a woman out of the way before trying to confront a group of people off camera.

Before Porzingis could reach his opponents, a crowd of people -- including at least one policeman -- intervened to calm him down, though Porzingis still could be seen gesturing off-camera.

"It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia," Mavericks spokesman Scott Tomlin told Fox News in an email. "We will provide an update when one is available."

Porzingis, who missed all of this past NBA season with a knee injury, was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 4th overall pick in the 2015 draft. A fan favorite in New York, Porzingis averaged 22.7 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game before he tore his ACL during a game on Feb. 6, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Feb. 1, the Knicks traded Porzingis to Dallas along with Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee in exchange for DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and first-round picks in 2021 and 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This weekend's incident is the second time Porzingis has made headlines off the court this year. In March, a woman accused the NBA star of raping her in his apartment hours after suffering his knee injury. Porzingis has denied the allegation.

The 23-year-old is entering the final season of a rookie contract paying him $18.65 million over four seasons.