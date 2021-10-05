Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys to release linebacker Jaylon Smith: report

Rookie Micah Parsons and veterans Keanu Neal and Leighton Vander Esch are expected to continue to anchor the linebacker positions for the Cowboys

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.

Smith, a former Notre Dame standout, will still be owed a $7.2 million base salary. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with Smith on Tuesday about the decision, ESPN reported citing sources.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30), Jaylon Smith (9) and others celebrate an interception by Brown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30), Jaylon Smith (9) and others celebrate an interception by Brown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) ((AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth))

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, the Cowboys had trade discussions regarding Smith, but nothing happened. Dallas was willing to pay some of Smith's salary in order to make a deal work.

Rookie Micah Parsons and veterans Keanu Neal and Leighton Vander Esch are expected to continue to anchor the linebacker positions for the Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) attempts to make the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) attempts to make the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) ((AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth))

Smith was drafted No. 34 overall by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In August of 2019, Smith signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension with Dallas, which included $35.5 million guaranteed.

JOSH GORDON WILL MAKE CHIEFS DEBUT ON SUNDAY NIGHT VS. BILLS

He was under contract with the team through the 2024 season.

Smith’s best year came back in 2019 when he was elected as team captain for the first time. He piled up 142 total tackles — 83 solo tackles — with nine passes defended, three QB hits, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) gives chase as Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) gives chase as Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) ((AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another linebacker-needy team will likely come calling for Smith’s services in the near future.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com