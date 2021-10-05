Cowboys to release linebacker Jaylon Smith: report

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.

Smith, a former Notre Dame standout, will still be owed a $7.2 million base salary. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with Smith on Tuesday about the decision, ESPN reported citing sources.

According to the report, the Cowboys had trade discussions regarding Smith, but nothing happened. Dallas was willing to pay some of Smith's salary in order to make a deal work.

Rookie Micah Parsons and veterans Keanu Neal and Leighton Vander Esch are expected to continue to anchor the linebacker positions for the Cowboys.

Smith was drafted No. 34 overall by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In August of 2019, Smith signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension with Dallas, which included $35.5 million guaranteed.

He was under contract with the team through the 2024 season.

Smith’s best year came back in 2019 when he was elected as team captain for the first time. He piled up 142 total tackles — 83 solo tackles — with nine passes defended, three QB hits, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Another linebacker-needy team will likely come calling for Smith’s services in the near future.