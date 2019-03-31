Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin announces he is cancer-free after scare

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has announced he is cancer-free, days after he underwent testing for throat cancer.

Irvin made the announcement in a post on Instagram Sunday afternoon, saying his biopsy results came back with good news.

"Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!!" Irvin wrote in the post. "I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me."

Irvin had admitted he was scared of what the results would show. His father died from throat cancer at the age of 51.

