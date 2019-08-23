Cowboys’ offer to Ezekiel Elliott could make him second-highest paid RB in NFL: report

The Dallas Cowboys’ reportedly offered Ezekiel Elliott a new contract that would make the star the NFL’s second-highest-paid running back.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys’ latest offer is worth less than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 million 4-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but more than Le’Veon Bell’s $52.4 million 4-year contract with the New York Jets.

Werder did not say how much the offer was.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT SNAPPED GOLFING IN MEXICO AS DALLAS COWBOYS HOLDOUT CONTINUES

Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champion, and the Cowboys have been embroiled in ongoing contract extension talks.

The fourth overall choice in the 2016 draft, Elliott is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in the fifth year, which was a team option since the former Ohio State star was a first-round pick. He has not participated in the Cowboys training camps amid the ongoing negotiations and was snapped golfing in Mexico.

The Cowboys can fine Elliott $40,000 per day, and Elliott risks losing a season that would count toward free agency if he doesn't report at least 30 days before the Sept. 8 season opener at home against the New York Giants.

