Dallas Cowboys: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Dallas Cowboys made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys made one of the better picks of the first round, selecting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma.

Dallas made several picks to address their defenses in the middle rounds.

Here are who the Cowboys chose during the draft:

**

ROUND 1, PICK 17: CEEDEE LAMB, WR

The Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb, the former Oklahoma wide receiver, with the No. 17 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Lamb spent three years at Oklahoma and was regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Foster High School in Texas, Lamb was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals, and Scout.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 51: TREVON DIGGS, CB

The Cowboys selected cornerback Trevon Diggs with the No. 51 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Diggs, the brother of Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs, is among the top defensive backs in the draft. The Alabama standout had 37 tackles and three interceptions in his senior season.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 82: NEVILLE GALLIMORE, DT

The Cowboys selected defensive tackle Neville Gallimore with the No. 82 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Canadian native may have gone in the first round if the wide receiver and linebacking positions weren’t so deep. Gallimore had 29 tackles and 6.5 sacks for Oklahoma in 2019.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 123: REGGIE ROBINSON III, CB

The Cowboys selected cornerback Reggie Robinson II with the No. 123 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Robinson will be used to bolster the secondary along with Trevon Diggs. The Tulsa standout was named to the First Team All-AAC during the 2019 season.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 146: TYLER BIADASZ, C

The Cowboys selected center Tyler Biadasz with the No. 146 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Biadasz was an Outland Trophy finalist and an AP All-American during his final season at Wisconsin.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 179: BRADLEE ANAE, DE

The Cowboys selected defensive end Bradlee Anae with the No. 179 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Utah standout had 41 tackles and 13 sacks in 2019.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 231: BEN DINUCCI, QB

The Cowboys selected quarterback Ben DiNucci with the No. 231 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. DiNucci was a star quarterback at Pittsburgh before going to James Madison. He had 3,441 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes in 2019.