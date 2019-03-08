Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's pet faces 'dangerous dog' hearing after attack on neighbor; 911 audio released

It was unclear Friday what charges, if any, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may face after police released audio from a 911 call by a woman claiming to have been bitten last month by one of two escaped pit bulls belonging to the 25-year-old NFL player.

“They’ve broken down my fence and they’re in the backyard!," the woman is heard saying between heavy breaths in the Feb. 25 call. "They bit off my finger!"

"They bit off your finger?" the dispatcher replies.

"Yeah, the tip of my finger."

When police arrived at the woman's home in Frisco, Texas, they found that paramedics had bandaged the woman's right hand, FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The finger "was still attached, but split open,” a police report states, according to FOX 4.

The woman told the 911 dispatcher she was "standing outside with a stick, trying to beat them off," until help arrived, the report said.

Prescott's two dogs were found loose in the front yard of the 50-year-old woman's home after biting and tearing her wooden fence, according to a complaint filed by a Frisco Animal Services supervisor. They had gotten loose because a door hadn't been closed, court documents said, though it was unclear if the reference was to a door at Prescott's home.

After entering the woman's yard, the dogs then attacked one of the woman's dogs, WFAA-TV of Dallas reported. When the woman intervened, one of the loose dogs bit off part of her right ring finger, the report said. The woman was then hospitalized for four days.

Court documents said Frisco Animal Services Officers had previously warned residents and guests at Prescott's home two times in recent months after the same two dogs were seen loose in the neighborhood, Fox 4 reported.

One of Prescott's dogs, a 90-pound pit bull named Icon, will remain in custody at the Collin County Animal Shelter pending the outcome of a hearing to determine whether the animal is a "dangerous dog," according to KTXA-TV of Dallas. The dog had been quarantined for 10 days.

The definition of a "dangerous dog" is one that "makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own; or commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person," according to the Texas Health and Safety Code.

The hearing will be held March 20, reports said.

