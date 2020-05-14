Dallas Cowboys 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

Jerry Jones made it abundantly clear when he fired Jason Garrett last season that he’s ready for another Super Bowl championship.

With Mike McCarthy at the helm and Dak Prescott taking the field as the starting quarterback (barring any contract issues), the Cowboys are gearing up for a decent playoff run.

With one of the easier schedules in the league, the Cowboys' chances of recapturing the NFC East title seem likely.

Here are some of the intriguing matchups on the Cowboys’ 2020 schedule.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COWBOYS’ 2020 SCHEDULE

**

1) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The most anticipated game on the schedule for the Cowboys will come in Week 8 in a home game against the Eagles.

McCarthy will look to make up for Garrett’s mistakes in Week 16 last season when he led the team to a 17-9 loss against the Eagles in the NFC East championship-deciding game.

The two will face off again in Week 16.

2) NEW YORK GIANTS

It's one of the more exciting matchups in the NFC East and for the first time in what seems like forever, fans on both sides will have to wait until Week 5 to see the Cowboys take on the Giants.

Normally a Week 1 guarantee, the Cowboys are looking to maintain their winning streak against New York who hasn’t beaten them since 2016.

Prescott will have no trouble when it comes to one of the worst defenses in 2019.

3) LOS ANGELES RAMS

Week 1 matchups are always a must-win and for the Cowboys this season it looks like it could be an easy win against the Rams.

Dallas has arguably the best offense in the league with Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarcus Lawrence but Jones magnified that threat by drafting rookie CeeDee Lamb.

While the Cowboys built up, the Rams lost some key playmakers like Todd Gurley.