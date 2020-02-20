Dak Prescott should leave money on table when negotiating new contract, Emmitt Smith says

Dak Prescott should take a pay cut from the Dallas Cowboys and pick up the lost money through endorsement deals, legendary running back Emmitt Smith said Wednesday.

Smith told “The Adam Lefkoe Show” that taking less money would help the Cowboys keep key pieces like Amari Cooper in place.

“Dak has to understand and maybe take another perspective,” Smith said. “The perspective may not be all the money you get, but how much of the money you're willing to leave on the table, because the Cowboys are a marketable organization. If you're the face of the franchise, instead of taking $35 [million], would you take $28 [million], and leave some for Amari and pick up the [lost money] through endorsements.”

It’s unclear what Prescott could command from the Cowboys or any other team should he become a free agent next month, although according to CBS Sports, negotiations have touched near a $35 million per year deal.

The Cowboys quarterback said during Super Bowl Week in Miami Beach, Fla., that playing for Dallas has been a “blessing” and wasn’t worried about things out of his control.

“I control what I control. That’s everything I worry about,” he said. “When the time comes up, the time will come. It’s not anything I think about. Obviously, I’m blessed and very fortunate. I don’t play the game for that, but like I said, if it comes it will be a blessing.”

Prescott is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

He had 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. He’s made two Pro Bowl appearances since he broke into the league in 2016.