Dak Prescott, Cowboys fail to agree to long-term deal prior to deadline, reports say

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott were unable to agree on a long-term deal before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players to land multi-year contracts, according to the NFL Network.

Prescott, who signed a one-year tender for $31.4 million with the Cowboys in June, cannot sign a multi-year contract until the end of the regular season on Jan. 3, 2021 because players with franchise tags are prohibited from signing extensions.

The NFL Network also reported that the two sides were working on a deal until the very last minute, but it was just too late. The offer to Prescott was in the $33-35 million range per year with $110 million guaranteed and $70 million owed over the first two years of the deal. It also included a $50 million signing bonus, the network stated.

The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year has not had a losing season since taking the reins from Tony Romo prior to the start of the 2016 season. Since then, he’s racked up 15,778 passing yards, 97 touchdown passes, and 36 interceptions.

During the 2019 season, Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards with 30 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions. However, the Cowboys sputtered during the season, finishing with an 8-8 record and missing out on an NFC East title.

The Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton this offseason to a one-year, $7 million contract to be Prescott’s backup.