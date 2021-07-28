Dabo Swinney hates realignment talk, doesn’t see end in sight

Conference realignment talk continues to dominate the sports cycle, at least when it comes to college football. Like with most things, some are for expansion and realignment, while others oppose it.

We can go ahead and count Clemson coach Dabo Swinney among the group that’s against it. He made that much clear on Tuesday when he was asked about the recent news of Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This is the first domino to fall," Swinney said. "Ultimately, the more expansion you have, the more you’re going to have super conferences. And probably somewhere down the road … there probably will be some type of 40, 50 or 60-team league that has its own commissioner and a 12, 16-team Playoff."

Swinney’s concern is one that many share. Expansion talks haven’t just been limited to conferences.

There’s also a growing belief that a 12-team College Football Playoff format is inevitable. With the SEC adding two new teams — with the potential for more at some point — Swinney makes a valid point that things could be heading in that direction.

Some would argue that 60-team league with its own Playoff already exists. There are currently 65 teams in the Power Five, and at this point, we know the likelihood of anyone other than those 65 teams getting into a four-team Playoff is extraordinarily low.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, that doesn’t take away from Swinney’s overall point. Where does it end, and how will it affect the overall product that fans have come to love? Those are questions that don’t yet have answers.