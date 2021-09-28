Dabo believes Clemson will use loses, adversity to help rebuild program

Four weeks into the college football season, Clemson looks…ordinary. At No. 25, the 2-2 Tigers are barely hanging onto an AP Top 25 ranking and searching for ways to right the ship. But head coach Dabo Swinney won’t soon be calling the Coast Guard. Swinney thinks the early-season rough waters will set the program up for smooth sailing eventually.

Following Saturday’s overtime loss to previously unranked North Carolina State, Swinney reflected on the program’s rocky opening month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m just really disappointed in where we are, in our start," Swinney told reporters. "But, you know, we’ve been here before. We’ve had a lot of success, a lot of success. A lot of great moments and our best moments are still out in front of us and we got a lot more great moments ahead. Our program was built through and from adversity over the last 12 years or so. So we’ve been here before."

A season that began with championship aspirations has quickly turned into a rebuilding year, something Swinney seems content with:

"I know that we’re in a spot right now that we haven’t been in in a while. But just like always, we’ll respond and we’ll get back to the basics and fundamentals of what we do. And again, just know that this is part of it. We got some areas where we’re not playing very well. We got some youth in some areas, got some injuries. And that’s just all part of this game."

Clemson’s remaining schedule should allow the Tigers an opportunity to get back on track. They do not face a ranked opponent over the remainder of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It might be one of the greatest opportunities that we’ve had in quite a while to lead and teach our young men a lot," said Swinney. "So that’s my focus, again, just circling the wagons. Rally everybody up. This story’s not over, man. We got a long season ahead and our focus is just trying to win a game this week and see if we can get some guys back and keep going."

The Tigers are currently listed by FanDuel Sportsbook as 15.5 point favorites in Saturday’s tilt with Boston College.