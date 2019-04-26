DA reopening child abuse case against Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, coach says

A Kansas prosecutor has reopened a domestic violence investigation involving suspended Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, his coach said Friday.

The comment by Andy Reid came as the Chiefs grappled with the fallout from the case involving one of their star players.

NFL DRAFT RUINING BACHELORETTE PARTIES IN NASHVILLE

On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he would not file charges against Hill or his fiancée, Cristal Espinal, even though his office believed a crime had occurred last month involving the couple’s 3-year-old son.

He said available evidence did not establish who had injured the child.

A day later, KCTV5, which confirmed the criminal case had been reopened, aired an audio recording in which Hill and Espinal discuss injuries to their son.

In the 11-minute audio file, Espinal tells Hill that when asked about an injury to the child’s arm, the boy replied: “Daddy did it.”

Hill denied any role in what happened to the child, saying: “He says Daddy does a lot of things.”

Espinal also tells Hill their son is “terrified of you.”

Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h.”

Later in the conversation, Espinal asks Hill, “What do you do when the child is bad? You make him open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”

Shortly after that, the Chiefs suspended their two-time Pro Bowl player.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill has a history of domestic issues, including a case in which he was accused of punching Espinal while she was pregnant and they were attending Oklahoma State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.