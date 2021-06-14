Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores stunning goal from nearly 50 yards out in Euro 2020 match

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick dazzled fans during the squad’s Euro 2020 matchup against Scotland on Monday.

The 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen member took control of a blocked shot by a teammate near the middle of the pitch and caught the Scottish goalkeeper off guard. Schick fired a shot from nearly 50 yards and scored to put Czech Republic up 2-0.

It was Schick’s second goal of the match and 13th international goal in his 27th appearance for the Czech national team. It was also his eighth score in his last 11 games playing for the national team.

The long-distance goal came in the 52nd minute of the match. He also had a goal in the 42nd minute thanks to a header on a cross from Vladimir Coufal.

The Prague native joined the country’s top league when he was 17. He played for Sparta Prague from 2013 to 2015 and then started 22 matches for Bohemians 1905 in 2015-16 before moving into Serie A and playing for Sampdoria and Roma.

He played for RB Leipzig in Germany’s Bundesliga in 2019-20 and played for Leverkusen in 2020-21. In this season’s Bundesliga, he played in 29 matches and had nine goals.

Schick has played for the Czech Republic national team since 2016 at the age of 20. He started to get more playing time in 2018 when he joined the squad for the UEFA Nations League. He played in five matches during Euro 2020 Qualifying.