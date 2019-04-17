Cy Young winner Blake Snell hits injured list after making 'really dumb' move at home

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner, was placed on the injured list Tuesday after suffering an unusual mishap at his home.

Snell fractured his toe when he stepped out of his shower and attempted to move a granite item. He called the decision “really dumb.”

“It's like a three-piece set and this pole that comes up like 2 1/2, 3 feet. Went to move it, I lifted it up and it wasn't glued to the pole and the pole came crushing down,” he told reporters.

The 26-year-old lefty was 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA and a league-leading 36 strikeouts before he was placed on the injured list.

Last season he came out of nowhere to win the Cy Young Award, posting 21 wins with an AL-leading 1.89 ERA and 221 strikeouts. He also finished ninth in MVP voting.

