Hall of Famer Curtis Martin says he earned 2004 NFL rushing title while playing through serious injury

Former New York Jets running back Curtis Martin solidified his place in the Pro Football Hall of fame when he won the 2004 NFL rushing title, an incredible accomplishment made even more impressive by the fact that he did it all while battling a serious knee injury.

Martin revealed to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Tim Benz during a podcast interview earlier this week that he helped the Jets come just within reach of the Super Bowl that season while fighting through a torn MCL.

"My MCL had almost a grade 3 tear in it," Martin, 47, said. “It was so loose. I played with it from I believe the sixth or seventh game throughout the rest of the season. At the time, the doctors were telling me that I needed to sit out and let it rest and I may need surgery."

Martin said he was debating what to do and ultimately reached out to Bill Parcells, whom he had spent four seasons with during his time with the New England Patriots and then the Jets.

"I said, 'Coach, look, this thing is really bothering me. It feels wobbly, like I don't even feel stable on it. What do you think I should do?' I said, 'I think I can bear the pain, it's not the pain, it's just whether or not it's best for me.' He said, 'Well, you know Boy Wonder, I always think that you should take care of your body, take care of yourself. I think that's your priority and that's what you should do because you never know how it will affect you long term. But on the other hand, you never really wanna come out of the huddle because you never know who who's going into the huddle.'

"That just stuck with me forever. He had told me something similar to that when I was a rookie, and so it's always been my passion that no one else should ever get in that huddle."

So at 31 years old Martin put aside the fears of '"What if" and led the NFL that year with 371 carries and 1,697 rushing yards -- making him the oldest player in league history to do so.