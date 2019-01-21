Curt Schilling 'deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame,' Trump tweets

Many of the country's sports fans were watching football Sunday, but President Trump also seemed to have baseball on his mind.

Trump on Sunday endorsed former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling for the sport's Hall of Fame, just days before the official 2019 class is announced.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Schilling, 52, played for the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox. He appeared on Fox News' “Life Liberty & Levin” with host Mark Levin on Sunday night.

As for the president, he registered his support for Schilling in a late-night tweet.

“Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Schilling, a three-time World Series champion -- with the Diamondbacks in 2001 and the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007 -- finished his career with a 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts. He never won the Cy Young Award, finishing second in voting three times.

He is perhaps most famously known for the "bloody sock game," Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees, on Oct. 19, 2004. In that game, Schilling pitched despite having an ankle injury, and TV cameras focused on the blood visible on his sock during the game, which Boston won 4-2.

Since retiring after the 2007 season, Schilling has been the focal point of a few controversies. He was fired from his job as an ESPN baseball analyst for a Facebook post about transgender people and was suspended in 2015 for comparing Muslims to Nazis. He also applauded a shirt threatening violence against journalism, according to USA Today.

Schilling thanked Trump for his support.

“Thank you Mr President! Do NOT give in on any of it! We are behind you!” he wrote.