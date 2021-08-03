Curry lands second $200M contract of career with Warriors

Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career, reaching agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday that takes him through the 2025-26 season.

Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star point guard, who would have been entering the final season of his previous contract. Curry will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ‘23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-'25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.

For this extension — first reported by ESPN — it was only a matter of when it would get done after the 33-year-old Curry produced one of his best seasons.

Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds and shot 42.1% on 3-pointers for the Warriors, who lost in the play-in tournament to Memphis. The two-time MVP shined despite Splash Brother Klay Thompson's absence for a second straight season.

In July 2017, Curry received a $201 million, five-year deal that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.