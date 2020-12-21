Cure Bowl 2020: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina preview, how to watch & more
The Flames are hoping to spoil the Chanticleers' perfect season
The 2020 Cure Bowl will be played between the Liberty Flames and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Dec. 26, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
It will be the sixth instance of the bowl game. The first Cure Bowl took place in 2015. Liberty will be making its second consecutive appearance in the game. The Flames defeated Georgia Southern last year, 23-16.
Liberty has had a solid season under Hugh Freeze. The Flames were 9-1 in 2020, with their only loss coming against North Carolina State. Malik Willis has been a dual threat who the Chanticleers could have trouble with. Willis has 2,040 passing yards and 807 rushing yards and has contributed 30 total touchdowns this season.
Coastal Carolina finished the season undefeated but had its Sun Belt Conference championship game canceled because of the coronavirus. Coastal Carolina had wins against BYU and Louisiana but still failed to get into a major bowl game.
Grayson McCall leads the Chanticleers with 2,170 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. It will be up to linebacker Silas Kelly and defensive end Tarron Johnson to keep Willis in check in this game.
CURE BOWL INFO
Sponsor: FBC Mortgage
Date: December 26
Time (ET): Noon
TV: ESPN
Location: Orlando, Fla
Stadium: Camping World Stadium
CURE BOWL RECENT WINNERS
2019: Liberty
2018: Tulane
2017: Georgia State
2016: Arkansas
2015: San Jose State