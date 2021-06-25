Cubs toss combined no-hitter, tie major-league record

Chicago Cubs pitchers combined for the seventh no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season on Thursday night.

Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel recorded the no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chicago won the game 4-0.

Davies got the start in the game. He lasted six innings and struck out four and walked five. He threw 94 pitches and was removed and replaced by Tepera.

Tepera, Chafin and Kimbrel each went one inning. Kimbrel struck out three of the four batters he faced. He walked the other. Tepera and Chafin each had a walk but did not strike anyone out.

"I think every pitcher wants to continue in the game, regardless of his pitch count, but it worked," Davies said. "Chafe, Tep and Craig shut the door. A part of history. I’m excited for the guys that were on the field. I can’t complain at all."

Chafin said the bullpen had no idea the team was pitching a no-hitter.

"The whole bullpen had no idea. It was completely oblivious. But in our defense, in that bullpen, from our perspective on the field, all we can see is batting averages and the count, stuff like that. We can’t see the scoreboard with the hits," Chafin said.

The Cubs got a game-opening solo home run from Javy Baez off of Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler. Wilson Contreras added a two-run home run in the sixth inning off Buehler.

Jake Marisnick had the other RBI.

The seven no-hitters are the most in MLB history before July 1. It’s tied for the most in a single season 1900. It is one shy of the record eight in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.