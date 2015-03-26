Cubs pitcher Zambrano to sit out rest of season

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Volatile Chicago Cubs pitcher Carlos Zambrano will miss the rest of the season after his 30-day suspension ends on September 11, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Friday.

The Cubs, whose regular season ends September 28, will resume paying his salary at the end of his ban but said in a statement there was "insufficient preparation time for Zambrano to pitch again this season."

A grievance filed on Zambrano's behalf will be processed during the offseason by MLB, the players' union and the Cubs, the team added.

"Since the grievance remains unresolved, the Cubs will not comment further at this time," the club said.

Three-time All-Star Zambrano was placed on the disqualified list by the Cubs after he cleared out his locker following a loss to the Atlanta Braves on August 12 when he was ejected in the fifth inning.

At that time, the 30-year-old Venezuelan suggested he might retire from baseball, leaving his status with the team in doubt.

"I'm really disappointed. His locker is empty. I don't know where he's at," Cubs manager Mike Quade said after the game.

"I don't know where he's gone or what he's doing. I heard he has retired, or talking about retiring. I can't have a guy walking out on 24 guys, that's for damn sure."

(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)