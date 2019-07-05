Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon loses cool during game against Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon had enough with the Pittsburgh Pirates throwing inside to All-Star shortstop Javy Baez during a game Thursday and jetted out of the dugout screaming at the home plate umpire and opposing manager.

In the fourth inning, Baez was batting when Pirates pitcher Jordan Lyles threw a couple of balls that Baez had to get out of the way of. It was enough for Maddon to yell at umpire Joe West and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, who was standing on the top step of his dugout.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS DETER INVADING SEAGULLS WITH 'CHA CHA SLIDE'

Maddon had to be restrained by Cubs star third baseman Kris Bryant – who was in the on-deck circle.

“Pent up frustration is one thing, but when guys keep throwing at their head, that's another thing, too,” Maddon said after the game.

Later in the game, Cubs infielder David Bote was drilled in the head with the bases loaded. He remained in the game, but Maddon later expressed his annoyance with the Pirates pitchers’ lack of command.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“When you can't command the ball in, which was evidenced by David getting hit in the head [it's out of hand],” he said. “I'm just saying, they continue along that tack, they got a nice bunch of players right there. They're not going to like it.”

Hurdle explained to reporters he understood that nobody likes getting the ball up and in, but Lyles had only hit one batter all season.

“Nobody likes the ball up and in, so I can understand there is some angst involved,” Hurdle said. “There's always going to be angst involved in the game of baseball, a manager is always going to try to protect his team and share his feelings.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cubs ended up getting the last laugh, winning 11-3.

Maddon said afterward he couldn’t wait to play the Pirates again, and that'll come soon enough. The two teams face off in a three-game series starting July 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.