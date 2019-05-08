Cubs fan appears to gesture white power symbol live on-air

A Chicago Cubs fan was spotted on-air during Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins making a hand gesture that has been associated with white supremacist groups.

The fan could be seen making the gesture behind NBC Sports Chicago’s Doug Glanville while he was reporting live on-air.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney issued a statement saying that the situation is currently under investigation.

“Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field,” his statement read. “We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.”

“Any derogatory conduct should be reported immediately to our ballpark staff. Any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.”

Comments on Twitter were nearly unanimous in their condemnation of the individual.

“This a—wipe making white power hand signs while doug glanville is reporting needs to be dealt with asap! #cubs,” read a comment.

Glanville has not publicly commented on the incident.

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Marlins 5-2 on Tuesday night.