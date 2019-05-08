Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Cubs fan appears to gesture white power symbol live on-air

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Chicago Cubs fan was spotted on-air during Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins making a hand gesture that has been associated with white supremacist groups.

The fan could be seen making the gesture behind NBC Sports Chicago’s Doug Glanville while he was reporting live on-air.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney issued a statement saying that the situation is currently under investigation.

“Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field,” his statement read. “We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.”

RESTAURANT APOLOGIZES AFTER PATRON COMPLAINS OF 'INCREDIBLY RACIST' MESSAGE ON RECEIPT

“Any derogatory conduct should be reported immediately to our ballpark staff. Any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.”

Comments on Twitter were nearly unanimous in their condemnation of the individual.

“This a—wipe making white power hand signs while doug glanville is reporting needs to be dealt with asap! #cubs,” read a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glanville has not publicly commented on the incident.

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Marlins 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.