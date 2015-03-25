Cubs' DeJesus exits game

Chicago Cubs outfielder David DeJesus left Friday's 6-3 win against the New York Mets with a right shoulder strain.

In the bottom of the third, he went after a triple by Juan Lagares but the ball dropped out of his glove and his shoulder collided hard against the center field wall.

He writhed in pain as he was checked by team trainers but was able to leave the game under his own power. He was replaced by Ryan Sweeney.

DeJesus, who is expected to go on the disabled list, is hitting .260 with six homers and 21 RBI in 59 contests this season.