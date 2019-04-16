Chicago Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr. receives racist social media message sparking MLB probe, reports say

Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. reportedly had a "racist, profanity-laced" message sent to him over social media last month and Major League Baseball has launched a probe into the incident.

The Athletic first reported Tuesday that Edwards received the message over Instagram and MLB was investigating.

“We are aware of the situation,” an MLB official told the outlet. “We have a team that works with social-media companies to take appropriate actions in situations like this.”

Cubs team president Theo Epstein slammed the message sent to Edwards.

“We were shocked by the racist, profanity-laced social media message sent to Carl Edwards Jr. earlier this month,” Epstein said in a statement, according to the Chicago Tribune. “We vehemently condemn the content of the message and are supporting Major League Baseball’s investigation to identify the person responsible.”

Edwards had been demoted to Triple-A after a tough start to the year. He had a 32.40 ERA in four appearances with the Cubs before his demotion, but had been a reliable reliever with the team for several seasons.

It wasn’t clear what the message said.