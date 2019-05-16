Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

World Series MVP files for legal separation from wife, alleging 'inappropriate marital conduct': report

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist reportedly filed for legal separation from his wife, Julianna, alleging she “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.”

Zobrist, 37, filed for separation earlier this week in Tennessee and days after he announced he was taking a leave of absence from the team, the Tennessean reported Wednesday.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING FORCES MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL TEAM TO PLAY 40 OF 43 GAMES ON ROAD

2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with his wife Julianna Zobrist after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist #18 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with his wife Julianna Zobrist after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 2016 World Series MVP hoped to enter a “marriage dissolution agreement and permanent parenting plan” or have a judge order them to be legally separated, the newspaper reported, citing the filing.

Zobrist’s wife, Julianna, filed for divorce Monday in Cook County, Ill., the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Julianna reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Julianna Zobrist is a professional singer. She has sung the national anthem at several Cubs games in the past and performed “God Bless America” before a 2016 World Series game at Wrigley Field, according to the Sun-Times.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cubs officials told the Sun-Times it’s unclear when Zobrist might return.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.