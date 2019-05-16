World Series MVP files for legal separation from wife, alleging 'inappropriate marital conduct': report

Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist reportedly filed for legal separation from his wife, Julianna, alleging she “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.”

Zobrist, 37, filed for separation earlier this week in Tennessee and days after he announced he was taking a leave of absence from the team, the Tennessean reported Wednesday.

The 2016 World Series MVP hoped to enter a “marriage dissolution agreement and permanent parenting plan” or have a judge order them to be legally separated, the newspaper reported, citing the filing.

Zobrist’s wife, Julianna, filed for divorce Monday in Cook County, Ill., the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Julianna reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Julianna Zobrist is a professional singer. She has sung the national anthem at several Cubs games in the past and performed “God Bless America” before a 2016 World Series game at Wrigley Field, according to the Sun-Times.

Cubs officials told the Sun-Times it’s unclear when Zobrist might return.