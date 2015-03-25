Cruzeiro keeps rolling with Gremio defeat

Santos, Brazil (SportsNetwork.com) - Cruzeiro took another step toward the Brasileiro title on Sunday after easing past Gremio by a 3-0 score, moving the club 13 points clear at the top of the table.

The league leaders got off the mark quickly on Sunday as Borges opened the scoring in the 34th minute to give his side the lead at the intermission.

After the break, Cruzeiro put the result away inside the final 12 minutes as Luiz Alberto scored 12 minutes from time and Ricardo Goulart added a third goal five minutes from time to ensure the points for his club.

The result sees Cruzeiro up to 71 points, while Gremio remains in third place with 54 points from 33 matches played.

Elsewhere in Brazil on Sunday, Renato Caja, Ayrton and Dinei scored first-half goals as Vitoria earned a 3-0 victory over Ponte Preta, while Atletico Paranaense cruised to a 3-0 result against Sao Paulo.

Jackson's 50th-minute goal held up as the winner as Internacional came away with a 2-1 win against Botafogo, while Pato's penalty kick in stoppage time was the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win for Corinthians against Fluminense.

Vasco da Gama received goals from Edmilson and Andre Felipe as the club battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point in a 2-2 stalemate with Santos.

Nautico's struggles continued as a 70th-minute goal from Wellington Paulista handed Criciuma a 1-0 result.

On Saturday, Da Costa Rodrigo scored in the 62nd minute as 10-man Goias held out for a 1-1 draw against Flamengo, while Bahia and Atletico Mineiro played to a scoreless draw, as did Portuguesa and Coritiba.