Jae Crowder scored a game-high 25 points and 66 victory over Ole Miss in the Paradise Jam semifinals.

Darius Johnson-Odom added 20 points, Davante Gardner had 15 points and Vander Blue finished with 11 points for the Golden Eagles (4-0), who will face Norfolk State in Monday's championship game.

Terrance Henry paced the Rebels (3-1) with 19 points, while Maurice Aniefiok added 10 points off the bench.