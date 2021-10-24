Expand / Collapse search
Cristiano Ronaldo involved in skirmish with Liverpool players during Manchester United loss

Jurgen Klopp was even surprised by Liverpool's blowout win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cristiano Ronaldo got into a spat with Liverpool players during Manchester United's disastrous 5-0 loss in their Premier League match on Sunday.

While Manchester United was down 3-0, Ronaldo had the ball stolen away from him by Liverpool defender Curtis Jones. The Liverpool player had Ronaldo’s leg wrapped around him and he fell down. As Jones was down, Ronaldo kicked the ball, which was near Jones’ groin.

Liverpool players argue with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Liverpool players argue with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The incident started a scuffle between both sides and had to be broken up. Ronaldo was given a yellow card and somehow avoided a red for the play.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Liverpool won 5-0.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Liverpool won 5-0. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool would eventually seal the victory with most of the scoring coming from Mo Salah.

Salah scored in the 38th minute, the fifth minute of extra time in the first half, and in the 50th minute. Diogo Jota and Naby Keita also scored for Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also surprised with the result.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, gestures next to Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Liverpool won 5-0.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, gestures next to Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Liverpool won 5-0. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

"What can I say? Did I expect that? No. What we did in the last third was insane. Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals. We started incredibly well and stopped playing football. We controlled the game after the fifth, it was not about scoring more, just trying to get out without more injuries. … The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn’t then it will take a while. The players put a nice piece in the book," he said, via NBC Sports.

Liverpool is second in the Premier League table just one point behind Chelsea. Manchester United sits in seventh place, eight points behind Chelsea.

