Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 days after Portugal, France match ends in draw

International soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases on the Portuguese national team to three.

The Portuguese soccer federation confirmed the news Tuesday, adding that the 35-year-old forward is asymptomatic and in isolation.

Ronaldo tested positive days after Portugal tied 0-0 with France in the Nations League and a week after playing Spain in a friendly match. He will not appear in the country’s match against Sweden on Wednesday.

The team’s practice on Tuesday morning was delayed until later in the afternoon in anticipation of the results from the team’s latest round of testing which saw zero positive cases.

Defender José Fonte and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes tested positive last week, prompting head coach Fernando Santos to attribute the small number of cases to something “happening everywhere in the world.”

“We are the most tested people and we have the guarantee that everyone who will be traveling to France with us are negative,” Santos added before the match against France.

On Monday, Ronaldo, who plays club soccer for Juventus, posted a photo on Twitter showing him and the rest of the Portugal squad having a meal together. The players were all close to each other at a table, with Ronaldo apparently taking the photo himself at the front end.

“United on and off the field!” Ronaldo wrote, in Portuguese.

He could miss Juventus’ Serie A match at Crotone on Saturday and the team’s Champions League opener at Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday. Depending on his condition and the results of future tests, he could also miss the much-anticipated match against Barcelona on Oct. 28.

The Portuguese soccer federation did not say for how long Ronaldo was expected to be in isolation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.