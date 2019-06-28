Expand / Collapse search
Cricket
Published

Cricket World Cup match stopped briefly after swarm of bees invades field

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka was briefly delayed Friday because a swarm of bees invaded the field.

The video shows the bees hovering around a helmet and groundskeepers using a fire extinguisher in an attempt to get rid of them.

Photos showed players hitting the ground to avoid getting stung. It’s unclear whether anyone did get stung. Play resumed shortly after the groundskeepers were able to get rid of the bees.

South Africa's bowler Chris Morris lies on the ground to avoid a swarm of bees that have come across the ground during the Cricket World Cup match. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Sri Lanka's player laying face down on the ground to avoid a swarm of bees that have come across the ground during the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

According to TMZ Sports, fans in the stands at the Chester-le-Street, England, stadium were unaffected by the bees.

South Africa ended up defeating Sri Lanka by nine wickets.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.