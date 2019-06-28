Cricket World Cup match stopped briefly after swarm of bees invades field

A Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka was briefly delayed Friday because a swarm of bees invaded the field.

The video shows the bees hovering around a helmet and groundskeepers using a fire extinguisher in an attempt to get rid of them.

ARKANSAS MAN, 81, SCORES TWO HOLES-IN-ONE AT GOLF COURSE

Photos showed players hitting the ground to avoid getting stung. It’s unclear whether anyone did get stung. Play resumed shortly after the groundskeepers were able to get rid of the bees.

According to TMZ Sports, fans in the stands at the Chester-le-Street, England, stadium were unaffected by the bees.

OFFICIALS BAN PLASTIC RACKET COVERINGS AT WIMBLEDON TO BECOME MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

South Africa ended up defeating Sri Lanka by nine wickets.