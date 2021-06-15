Crawford, Giants send Diamondbacks to 20th road loss in row

Brandon Crawford's big bat helped San Francisco finally snap out of an offensive funk as Arizona's road struggles kept going.

Crawford homered and drove in three runs as the Giants sent the Diamondbacks to their 20th straight road loss with a 5-2 victory Monday night.

"We’re in a grind right now. I don’t know where it’s at, what’s been happening or the reasons, but we’re working hard to figure that out," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

The D-backs moved closer to the dubious major league record for consecutive road defeats held by the 1963 New York Mets, who dropped 22 in a row away from the Polo Grounds. Arizona has lost 11 straight overall.

Alex Wood (6-3) won for the first time in five starts, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out seven. He snapped his three-game losing streak with his first win since May 16 at Pittsburgh.

Jake McGee closed it out for his 13th as the Giants improved to 19-6 following a loss. They haven’t dropped consecutive games since being swept at home by the Dodgers from May 21-23.

Curt Casali, 7 for 70 at the plate coming into his start to spell regular catcher Buster Posey, had three hits for the Giants.

Austin Slater’s RBI single in the eighth provided insurance for San Francisco following a four-game road split in Washington during which the Giants scored just three runs the entire series.

Crawford, who wasn't sure he would even play Monday after a long trip home, hit a two-run homer in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.

"Without Brandon Crawford we aren’t where we are right now," Casali said.

Carson Kelly hit a solo homer and RBI double for Arizona.

San Francisco loaded the bases in the first with two out against Matt Peacock (2-4). After a mound visit, he induced Mike Tauchman’s inning-ending grounder.

Peacock was done after five innings for his third straight losing start.

Arizona hasn't won on the road since a 7-0 victory at Atlanta on April 25. This is the club's second double-digit losing streak this season after a 13-game skid from May 17-29.

"It’s challenging us, it really is," Kelly said.

San Francisco has won six straight against Arizona, going 11-2 in the NL West matchup since the beginning of the shortened 2020 season and 7-1 at home during that stretch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (sprained right elbow) is "getting close, that's a guy I think could win a Cy Young, so that's awesome," pitching coach Matt Herges said. ... RHP Luke Weaver isn't yet ready to throw as he works back from a strain in his pitching shoulder. "Luke Weaver is still in the treatment phase, he's still shut down," Lovullo said.

Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta (right flexor strain) began his throwing program and RHP Logan Webb (strained shoulder) was set to begin his Tuesday. ... OF Alex Dickerson could be on track to to be activated as soon as Saturday after nursing a strained upper back. ... Darin Ruf tested his strained right hamstring running the bases for the second time Monday while INF Tommy La Stella began the baserunning progression as he works back from a strained left hamstring. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez, dealing with tightness in his right biceps, is set to pitch three or four innings in a rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento.

ROSTER MOVE

The D-backs recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Triple-A Reno after optioning RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno after Sunday's game to gain more control and command. Martin arrived and did his pregame work, with Herges saying, "he's ready to roll."

UP NEXT

Neither team announced a Tuesday starter.

For Arizona, Lovullo said he wanted to stay versatile with the decision — and Martin was a possibility. "Corbin could be used in a variety of roles," Lovullo said.